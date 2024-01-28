18,934 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. 30,839,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

