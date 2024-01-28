19,578 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. 2,349,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,903. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

