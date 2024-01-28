2,635 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. 2,185,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.