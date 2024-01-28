2,903 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.11.

KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.37. 2,195,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.63. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

