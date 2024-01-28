3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

