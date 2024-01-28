41,453 Shares in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CIVB stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

