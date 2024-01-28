4,500 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

