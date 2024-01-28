485 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,843. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $597.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.21 and a 200-day moving average of $513.11. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

