5,524 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,524 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSK opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

