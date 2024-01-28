5,628 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 5,176,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

