609,002 Shares in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.49% of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGR opened at $10.64 on Friday. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

