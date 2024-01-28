657,216 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 657,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.20. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

