66,106 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Vistra accounts for about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Vistra Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of VST opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
