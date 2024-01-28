66,106 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Vistra accounts for about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VST opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.