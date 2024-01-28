741 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,111,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

