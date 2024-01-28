882 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

