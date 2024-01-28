ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $656,248.72 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $656,248.72 and approximately $46.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000661 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $31.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

