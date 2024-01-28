Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 790,005 shares traded.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

