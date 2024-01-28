abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 298,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,225. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 285,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 168,859 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 168,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after acquiring an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

