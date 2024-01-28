abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 298,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,225. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
