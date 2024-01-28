abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) is Rpo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rpo LLC raised its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,942 shares during the period. abrdn Life Sciences Investors accounts for 4.6% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rpo LLC’s holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 346.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

