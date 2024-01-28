Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 1.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.67. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.