Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $22.98 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $429.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.15.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
