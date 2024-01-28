Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 7,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

