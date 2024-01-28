Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $240,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $371.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.50. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

