Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $309.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.85 and its 200 day moving average is $277.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

