Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.08 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $549.29 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.08.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

