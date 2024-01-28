Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.82 and its 200 day moving average is $234.31. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.