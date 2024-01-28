Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in DexCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

