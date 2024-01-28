Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the December 31st total of 89,600 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($48.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.99) by ($42.78). Aditxt had a negative net margin of 3,946.13% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Aditxt will post -80.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

Aditxt Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

