Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ADBE traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.14. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
