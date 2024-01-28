Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Raised by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 5.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

