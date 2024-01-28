AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 5,754 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries accounts for 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.87% of Miller Industries worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. 37,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

