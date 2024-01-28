AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,363. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

