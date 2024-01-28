AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 91,630 Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 719,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in SNDL were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SNDL by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,922,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SNDL by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 618,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SNDL by 3,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 957,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SNDL by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 129,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000.

SNDL Stock Performance

SNDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 1,615,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. SNDL Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.12 million during the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Equities analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDL. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

SNDL Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

