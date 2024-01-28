AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 2.6 %

DEO stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

