AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $15,816,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 88,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,460. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

