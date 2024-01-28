AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,280 shares during the quarter. High Tide accounts for 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 2.07% of High Tide worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of High Tide stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 291,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,911. High Tide Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

