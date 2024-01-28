AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. 3,475,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

