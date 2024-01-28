AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.82. 456,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.