AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

