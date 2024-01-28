AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 370 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 268,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,580. The stock has a market cap of $794.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

