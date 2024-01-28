AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,029,567 Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,567 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.
Clever Leaves Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.71. 10,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Clever Leaves Profile
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.
