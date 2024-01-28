AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,029,567 Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,567 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.71. 10,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Clever Leaves Profile

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 239.35%.

(Free Report)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.