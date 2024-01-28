AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 317,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,337. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

