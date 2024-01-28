AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of AFC Gamma worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,755 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.92. 82,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,246. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $243.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.25%.

About AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

