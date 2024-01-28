AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $652,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,055,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.54. The stock had a trading volume of 456,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 139.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

