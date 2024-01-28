AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 7 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,326.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,997. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,352.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,267.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,051.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

