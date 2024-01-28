AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 90 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 491,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. 1,575,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,529. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

