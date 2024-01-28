AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 110,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 360,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 58,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $277.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,110.13%. Equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

