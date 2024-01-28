Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Africa Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$148.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 28.20.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

