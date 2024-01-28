agilon health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,897 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the typical volume of 1,312 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

agilon health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.82 on Friday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

