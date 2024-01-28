Agilysys, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agilysys in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Agilysys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.